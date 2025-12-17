ABC-7 partnering with Viatlant for holiday blood drive

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is partnering with Vitalant for a holiday blood drive, happening Thursday, November 18, 2025.

Stop by the ABC-7 station, located at 4140 Rio Bravo Street in West El Paso, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to give the gift of life this holiday season.

Donors will get a free long sleeve shirt and a $20 gift card.

There are no dietary restrictions, and donors are encouraged to eat normally. Donors are also recommended to drink plenty of water prior to making the donation.

Sign up to make your donation here. Enter the 79902 zip code under where it says "Make a New Appointment." Then scroll down to Thursday and click "See Times." Then select a time and choose your donation type.

Make sure to participate in the "Fill Our Shelves" holiday blood drive to make a big difference in the life of a fellow El Pasoan.