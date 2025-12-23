Man accused of making inappropriate propositions to 13-year-old girl outside El Paso store

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – A 13-year-old girl reported that a man approached her and made inappropriate propositions in exchange for money, El Paso Police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The girl told police it happened outside a grocery store on Dec. 13 on Gateway South Blvd. near Kenworthy Street in Northeast El Paso.

Police arrested 49-year-old Steven Kelley Auston.

Police said he talked with the 13-year-old, made inappropriate comments and tried to persuade her to go with him.

The child told police she repeatedly declined. She said she felt fear and left the area to seek safety inside the store.

Auston was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the El Paso Police non-emergency number at 915-832-4000 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.