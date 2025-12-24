Runners in Santa suits spread Holiday cheer in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- A local nonprofit brought holiday cheer to downtown El Paso today, blending festive fun with fitness.

The Run El Paso Club hosted a holiday-themed run at San Jacinto Plaza, encouraging community members to stay active while celebrating the season. Participants showed up dressed in Santa suits, holiday hats and running shoes, turning the downtown streets into a moving celebration.

Organizers say the event is about more than just running.

“We are excited. We're always run during the week, but we try to bring our families for this run,” Jeanette Lawerence, Run El Paso 2026 president said. “Some people may not be running we also have a walk. The whole purpose today is to get together and make this a tradition.”

The event welcomed runners and walkers of all experience levels, including first-time participants and even furry friends dressed for the occasion.

“This is my first time running with them,” said one runner who belongs to another local group, the Chuco Town Trailblazers. “I decided to join this group, and I thought it would be a great experience running in a Santa suit.”

Participants say the run also spread joy to those watching from the sidelines.

“People get happy. They honk their horns and wave at us,” another runner said. “Someone even asked to take a picture with my dog because he was dressed like Santa Teresa. It feels like the official beginning of Christmas.”

Organizers hope the holiday run continues to grow and attract even more participants next year.