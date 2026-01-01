Five lucky El Pasoans win free menudo for a year from Jalisco Cafe

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Many in the Borderland are going to be asking for menudo today after their New Year's celebrations, and Jalisco Cafe is doing its part to help out.

Jalisco Cafe in the Segundo Barrio gave away free menudo for a year to five winners today.

The restaurant declared January 1st "World Menudo Day," arguing that it's the day of the year when people most crave menudo.

The five winners were selected to get free menudo for two at the restaurant for the year.

ABC-7 was there and filmed the moment that Jalisco Cafe selected its five lucky winners.