El Paso Water holding community meetings for proposed rate increase

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water is hosting community meetings several nights this week, including today, on the proposed rate increase.

The proposal would raise the average residential water and wastewater bill by almost $10 a month. El Paso Water says that for the average El Pasoan, that represents a 12% increase over last year's bill.

The mayor and El Paso City Council requested that the utility company host this series of community meetings to provide El Pasoans with an opportunity to ask questions and receive answers about the rate increase proposal.

"These meetings are intended to provide clear, factual information about the proposal, explain why the increase is being considered, and give residents an opportunity to speak directly with El Paso Water staff," a spokesperson for El Paso Water explained.

At the meetings, community members will be encouraged to ask questions and share their concerns over the proposal.

Find the schedule for the community meetings, which all take place between 5:30 and 7 p.m., below:

Monday, January 5

Marty Robbins Recreation Center

11620 Vista Del Sol Dr.

11620 Vista Del Sol Dr. West Side Command Center

4801 Osborne Dr.

Tuesday, January 6

Armijo Recreation Center

700 E. 7th Ave.

700 E. 7th Ave. Upper Eastside Command Center

14301 Pebble Hills Blvd.

Wednesday, January 7

Wayne Thornton Recreation Center

3134 Jefferson Ave.

3134 Jefferson Ave. Northeast Command Center

9600 Dyer St.

Thursday, January 8