Skip to Content
El Paso

Public meeting for Western Refining’s Air Quality Permit to happen Thursday

MGN
By
New
Published 3:49 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) will have a public meeting on Western Refining's proposed renewal of its Air Quality Permit.

If renewed, the refinery, located in El Paso's Lower Valley, will be authorized to continue refining petroleum.

The public meeting is scheduled for January 8, 2026, at 6 p.m. Mountain Time at Riverside High School, located at 301 Midway Drive.

The public can mail in comments to TCEQ at the following address:

P.O. Box 13087, Austin, Texas 78711-3087

Community members are also encouraged to submit comments electronically here.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.