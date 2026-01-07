Upgrades coming to Beast Urban Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More upgrades are coming to the Beast Urban Park in Far East. El Paso City Council approved Phase Two of a major expansion.

Beast Urban Park is located on Jason Crandall Drive, which is not far from Montana Avenue in Far East El Paso.

City Council awarded an $11.7 million contract to Grayson Engineering and Construction Incorporated. The park will be expanded by 650,000 square feet, with new athletic spaces, including 10 pickleball courts, two sand volleyball courts, and two basketball courts.

Existing parking lots and restrooms will get upgrades as well.