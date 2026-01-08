Public meeting for Western Refining’s Air Quality Permit to happen Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) will have a public meeting on Western Refining's proposed renewal of its Air Quality Permit.

If renewed, the refinery, located in El Paso's Lower Valley, will be authorized to continue refining petroleum.

The public meeting is scheduled for January 8, 2026, at 6 p.m. Mountain Time at Riverside High School, located at 301 Midway Drive.

The public can mail in comments to TCEQ at the following address:

P.O. Box 13087, Austin, Texas 78711-3087

Community members are also encouraged to submit comments electronically here.