Former Navy SEAL who traveled from El Paso for San Diego No Kings Day protest convicted of intending to use explosives against officers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A former U.S. Navy SEAL was convicted of intending to use explosives against law enforcement officers at a June 2025 No Kings Day protest in California. Federal prosecutors say that Gregory Vandenberg, 49, traveled from El Paso to San Diego to attend the protest.

A federal jury just convicted Vandenberg of transportation of explosives with intent to kill, injure or intimidate and attempted transportation of prohibited fireworks into California. The court ordered that he be kept until sentencing. He faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing. His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Federal prosecutors say that Vandenberg was wearing a t-shirt that read “AMALEK,” which Vandenberg stated meant the “destroyer of Jews.”

Officials say Vandenberg phone screensaver had an image of the Taliban flag and he was found in possession of a hat with the Al-Qaeda flag.

Prosecutors say that Vandenberg was also found in possession of more articles of clothing with extremist messages on them.

Prosecutors say that Vandenberg had no stable employment and he lives primarily out of his car.

Court documents state that Vandenberg traveled from El Paso to San Diego ahead of the June 14, 2025 No Kings Day protest. The documents state that Vandenberg stopped at the travel center in Lordsburg, New Mexico to buy six large mortar fireworks and 72 M-150 firecrackers.

"During this visit, he told the store clerk that he intended to throw fireworks at police officers at the upcoming protests," federal prosecutors explained. "He asked detailed questions about the amount of gunpowder in the fireworks, their explosive impact, and their ability to harm others. He also discussed taping multiple fireworks together to increase their explosive impact. Vandenberg emphasized that he was not interested in the color or display of the fireworks—only in their ability to cause explosions and harm law enforcement."

Prosecutors say that Vandenberg encouraged the clerk to join him at the protest.

"He also discussed handing out fireworks to others at the event and noted that he would not get hurt because he knew what he was doing," prosecutors stated. "When purchasing the fireworks, he falsely told the cashier that he was not from this country when she asked for his I.D., and he asked if the store was going to track him. Employees, alarmed by his comments, recorded his license plate and contacted law enforcement."

Federal agents tracked down Vandenberg to Tucson, Arizona, where they arrested him sleeping in his car at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

When investigators looked into Vandenberg's phone, they reported finding violent and extremist content. He was found with antisemitic, anti-Israel, and anti-U.S. materials.

"A review of his phone also showed messages suggesting Vandenberg was upset with the U.S. government, including President Trump, because he viewed the U.S. government as being controlled by Israel and the Jews."