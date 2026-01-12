UTEP to celebrate opening of $110 million Texas Western Hall

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP will celebrate the opening of the new Texas Western Hall this week.

The $110 building is located adjacent to the Liberal Arts Building on the UTEP campus. The university says Texas Western Hall will replace the 1960s-era Liberal Arts Building.

The new facility is 124,725-square-feet and will serve as a central hub for teaching and campus life, according to a UTEP spokesperson.

This week, officials including a UT System chancellor, UTEP President Heather Wilson, and local politicians will gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.