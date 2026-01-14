El Paso Water warns of deceptive notices sent to residents after water main break

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water is warning of deceptive notices sent to Northeast and Central El Paso residents after the water main break that happened this weekend. The water main break caused service disruptions for thousands of residents.

ABC-7 obtained one of the deceptive flyers being distributed. It reads "Routine check up... Safety protocol... Please call ASAP." The false flyer then lists a number to call. At the very bottom of the flyer is written "Not related to EPW," referencing El Paso Water.

"Businesses are using water notices to mislead customers into buying unnecessary water filtration systems that cost up to $10,000," El Paso Water warned. "Water from most home filtration systems still must be boiled. Most filters do not remove bacteria or viruses.

El Paso Water then recommended that any questionable business practices and suspected fraud be reported to the Better Business Bureau at bbb.org/scamtracker/reportscam.