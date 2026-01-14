Woman escorted from Public Service Board meeting during water main break discussion

Update (11:14 PM): The Public Service Board, which oversees El Paso Water, was having a meeting this morning. Up for discussion: the recent water main break in Northeast El Paso that caused service disruptions for thousands of El Pasoans. At the meeting this morning, a woman was escorted by police officers for causing a disruption. Watch the video in the media player above. Get the full story on our evening newscasts.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Public Service Board is receiving updates and took action to approve funds for the emergency repairs of the water main break that left tens of thousands of people in northeast and central El Paso with low pressure or no water service since this weekend.

El Paso Water staff reported Wednesday that all service had been restored, but that all the impacted areas are still under a boil water notice as repairs continue to the 36-inch water main and testing of the treatment levels of the system continue.

The PSB also took action to approve emergency repairs to a deteriorating wastewater pipeline going into the John T. Hickerson Wastewater Treatment near I-10 and Executive Center Blvd., serving most of the westside. Staff presented that the 48-inch pipeline is about 40 years old, and will require replacement as the pipe shows a level of pitting that could lead to it breaking if not addressed.