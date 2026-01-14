Radio host Buzz Adams’ attorney will address DWI charge on show on Friday

Update (5:18 PM): Defense attorney Justin Underwood told ABC-7 that he will address Buzz Adams' DWI charge Friday at 7:30 a.m. on the KLAQ morning show.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- KLAQ radio host Buzz Adams, whose legal name is Michael Witt, was arrested on four charges, including driving while intoxicated, this weekend.

Jail records show that Witt was arrested January 10, 2026, and bonded out of jail the next day.

In addition to the DWI charge, Witt is also facing charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana under two ounces, and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 under one gram.

When asked to comment, KLAQ General Manager Brad Dubow referred us to Witt's attorney, Justin Underwood.

When asked if Witt is still on the air, Dubow directed us to listen in on Friday morning at 7:30 a.m.