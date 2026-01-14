Water restored to Northeast after water main break; boil water notice still in place

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water says that service has been restored to Northeast and Central El Paso after this weekend's water main break.

The break happened late Saturday night. Since then, thousands of customers have been without water, experience interrupted water service, or been under a boil water notice. The boil water notice remains in effect as crews work to assess the current quality of the water.

El Paso Water posted the news to its Instagram account.

"Service has been restored for Northeast and Central customers," the social media post stated. "The boil water notice remains in effect for the area. The next stage involves water sampling and testing before the notice can be lifted."

El Paso Water also warned customers that they could notice a chlorine smell due to boosted levels for disinfection.

"Sputtering from the tap is also common due to air being trapped in the pipes," the company posted.

El Paso Water is still offering additional water at some locations until 10 p.m. Customers can bring their own containers and fill them up with water. The locations are listed below:

North Skies Park

Sue Young Park

Arlington Park

Sunrise Park

Chisholm Park

Grandview Park

The EPCC Transmountain Campus will also open for the first time since the water main break happened. It will reopen at noon on Thursday.