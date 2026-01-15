El Pasoans Fighting Hunger getting 10,000 dozen eggs from price-gouging settlement

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says that El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is getting 10,000 eggs as part of a settlement with Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

Paxton sued Cal-Maine for alleged price gouging and illegally raising eggs costs by 300%, his office explained. As part of the settlement, Cal-Maine will donate 180,000 dozen large brown and/or white eggs to food banks across Texas, including El Pasoans Fighting Hunger. Cal-Maine is expected to make the donation within the next 120 days.

“Cal-Maine tried to take advantage of the people of Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this settlement is an important step towards securing justice for the company’s unethical actions," Paxton said. "Our efforts to hold Cal-Maine accountable have secured reforms that will help prevent any further illegal price gouging and over two million free eggs that will be distributed by food banks across the state.”

The following food banks will be getting eggs. The amount they will receive the listed number of eggs.