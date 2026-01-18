El Paso teen selected for prestigious U.S. Senate youth program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- An El Paso high school senior is headed to Washington, D.C., after being accepted into a prestigious national leadership program that recognizes outstanding student leaders.

Catalina Gutierrez, a senior at Burgess High School, is one of only two students from Texas selected to participate in the United States Senate Youth Program.

During the weeklong program in the nation’s capital, Gutierrez will join 103 other students from across the country. Participants will meet with government officials, members of Congress and other national leaders, including President Donald Trump. The program is hosted by Vice President JD Vance.

In addition to the leadership experience, Gutierrez will receive a $10,000 college scholarship funded by the Hearst Foundations.

The program aims to amplify student voices and provide firsthand exposure to the federal government and public service.

Gutierrez said she was surprised to be selected due to the program’s competitive nature.

“I was so surprised because it was such a competitive program,” she said. “I kept reassuring myself that if I didn’t get it, it would be OK. But it’s such a big milestone to accomplish. I’ve always tried to lead with integrity throughout my high school career, and I see this as just a small stepping stone toward the leadership I want to pursue later in my life.”