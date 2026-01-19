Skip to Content
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger honoring MLK with day of service

today at 9:32 AM
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is hosting a special day of service today, by inviting community members to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy through service.

For one day only, the food bank will open on a Monday to welcome volunteers who want to make a meaningful difference.

Mayor Renard Johnson will also be volunteering and speaking, along with EPFH Interim CEO Kris Yagel.

With more than one-third of El Pasoans experiencing food insecurity, the help of volunteers ensure that families have food on their plates everyday.

Volunteers will help sort, pack, and prepare food for distribution from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan. 19 across El Paso, Hudspeth, and Culberson counties.

EPFH is expecting 100 volunteers to help and is accepting walk-ins.

