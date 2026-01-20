Skip to Content
Parkland High student arrested for allegedly assaulting a teacher

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Parkland High School student was arrested after officials say he or she allegedly assaulted a teacher. Ysleta Independent School District officials confirmed the news to ABC-7.

The district says the incident happened Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Officials say the teacher was injured and received medical attention. District officials say that the teacher is expected to be alright.

"The district is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in their investigation and taking appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with... Student Code of Conduct," an Ysleta ISD spokesperson explained.

