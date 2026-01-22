Borderland animal shelters stress responsible pet ownership as influx continues

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) — The start of the new year is statistically a busy time for local animal shelters. Following the New Year's celebrations, many pets run away, lost and scared.

However, the Animal Rescue League of El Paso told ABC-7 that they continue to see a large influx of animals year-round, not just during the month of January.

"It's just overwhelming. Overwhelming," Loretta Hyde, the founder of the shelter, said.

At the shelter in Canutillo, you’ll see dogs and cats spread throughout the property. Each is in search of a new home.

"Influx is not even a word anymore," she said to express the ongoing situation.

Hyde has been doing this for the last 30 years. The shelter currently has:

108 dogs and puppies

102 cats and kittens

Within the last month, 50 dogs and cats were taken in. Some are even left at their doorstep.

"It's, I mean, they're full every day. I mean, people just dump them every single day," she explained.

Hyde said this is the worst she’s ever seen. She takes in animals from across the region, including El Paso County, Ciudad Juárez, Roswell, Hatch and Las Cruces.

She has some advice for anyone hoping to adopt a pet this year.

"You have to go by what you physically can take care of, what you financially can take care of, and be responsible for. An animal for the right situation, and you have to be willing to put in the work,” she explained.

She encourages owners to do their homework on the pet they’ll be adopting. She also said it's critical they understand the responsibility they’ll be taking on.

"There's just so much to take into account when you adopt. It has to be for a lifetime commitment. It has to be the right!”

For those interested in adopting a pet from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, the shelter is open seven days a week. Click here for more information.