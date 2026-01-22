El Paso drivers urged to stay alert as temperatures drop

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--With cooler temperatures expected across the Borderland, drivers are being urged to prepare for potentially icy road conditions, especially those not accustomed to winter driving.

While many people travel local roads daily, icy conditions can pose a challenge for drivers unfamiliar with winter weather. The Texas Department of Transportation says its crews are closely monitoring roadways ahead of the incoming storm — and drivers can do the same using tools available on their phones.

“Well, I definitely look at the weather app,” said Jerry Najera, a photographer at ABC-7. “I know we’re going to have extreme conditions.”

Najera, who has worked at the station for 15 years, said staying aware of the forecast plays a major role in how he plans his day.

“I need to know how I need to dress,” Najera said. “Is it going to rain? Do I need waterproof clothing? Is it just going to be cold? Do I wear multiple layers? That’s why it’s important for me to know.”

TxDOT officials stress that clear visibility and proper vehicle maintenance are critical during colder weather. Drivers are encouraged to check their tires and windshield wipers and ensure headlights and defrosters are working properly.

Although El Paso is not expected to see significant snowfall, cooler temperatures combined with rain could lead to icy conditions on roads and bridges.

TxDOT says crews have been treating roadways with brine — a saltwater mixture used to prevent ice from forming. Drivers may see a tanker and a support truck traveling together while applying the solution.

“We ask drivers not to get in between that convoy,” a TxDOT spokesperson said. “If we do get snow, we have trucks that will be out there with plows.”

TxDOT also operates about 200 traffic cameras statewide to monitor road conditions in real time.

Najera said he uses the KVIA Weather app to stay informed while on assignment.

“Let’s say there’s going to be heavy rain in the northeast and parts of central El Paso,” Najera said. “The map will actually show you the area where the weather will be hitting. You can even hit play and see an hour before and an hour ahead.”

In addition to knowing how to dress, Najera said the information helps him decide which roads to avoid and where conditions may be hazardous.

“It helps me know what areas to avoid or where I need to go as a photographer to get video of heavy rain or flooding,” he said.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, stay informed and allow extra travel time as temperatures drop.