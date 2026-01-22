TSA rolling out ConfirmID February 1 for those without Real ID





EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — For air travelers without a Real ID, you will have to pay extra at the airport — including at El Paso International Airport. TSA is rolling out ConfirmID nationwide at airport security checkpoints beginning February 1, 2026.

ConfirmID provides an optional identity verification process for travelers without a Real ID. TSA officials say the fee is $45.

“We’re going to have to verify your identity. And in the past, we were putting that on the taxpayers to pay for everybody, but now we’re putting that back on the traveler,” Dave Fitz with TSA’s regional office told ABC-7.

TSA adds those who opt in to the ConfirmID should anticipate additional time to be screened.



