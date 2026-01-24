Northwest El Paso residents raise traffic concerns as new Alderete middle school campus moves forward

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Northwest El Paso residents are voicing concerns about traffic and safety as Canutillo ISD prepares to build a new campus for Alderete Middle School near growing neighborhoods in the area.

Despite rainy and gloomy conditions, dozens of northwest El Paso residents gathered inside Reyes Elementary School for a community meeting aimed at addressing questions about the project.

The meeting was planned as a walk-through open house, but residents asked district staff to answer concerns before continuing.

Many of those concerns centered on traffic impacts to nearby neighborhoods, particularly Cimarron Canyon, which sits adjacent to the planned campus.

“The traffic that's going to be coming in and out of our neighborhood is based upon the city's own traffic impact analysis. It's going to create a lot of problems in the future,” El Paso resident William Story said.

Story said the neighborhood currently has only two roads for entering and exiting, and those roads intersect just east of the school property.

With hundreds of students, buses and parents expected once the school opens, residents worry the existing infrastructure will not be able to safely handle the increase.

“We feel that the process hasn't been that transparent. They said they sent stuff out to the neighborhood," Story said. However, when they started this, the neighborhood wasn't this big.”

Canutillo ISD officials say the new middle school is necessary to keep up with rapid growth across the district.

A spokesman said thousands of new homes are being built within its boundaries, bringing in new families and students.

“It’s our responsibility and our charge to provide accessible access to education that makes sure that a school is built near to where they are,” Canutillo ISD spokesman Gustavo Reveles said.

Reveles said the district has completed required traffic and engineering studies and is working with the city as construction begins.

He also encouraged residents who were unable to attend the meeting, or who still have questions, to contact Canutillo ISD directly through its website, social media platforms or by reaching out to district offices.

While residents say they support the school and the need for education, many left the meeting hoping their concerns about traffic, safety and neighborhood access will be addressed as the project moves forward.