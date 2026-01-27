El Paso DA looking to increase DWI fines

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso leaders are looking to address drunk driving, which they call a critical issue here in the Borderland. At a news conference today, officials say that over the last three years, traffic deaths have decreased by 24% and 5000 DWI arrests have been made.

District Attorney James Montoya spoke at the news conference. He said that his team is looking to increase the fines that offenders pay and hopes that the state of Texas will begin implementing checkpoints.

"It is not a crime to go out and partake in adult beverages and celebrate," James Montoya stated at the news conference this afternoon. "It is a crime to get behind the wheel and by the time that someone is intoxicated, it's too late for them to usually make good decisions. We want folks to make a plan."

Montoya also suggested changing the way repeat DWI offenders are classified here in the State of Texas.