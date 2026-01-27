Texas AG suing nurse practitioner for mailing abortion drugs to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Debra Lynch, a Delaware-based nurse practitioner accused of shipping abortion drugs to El Paso.

Lynch operates Her Safe Harbor, a group that Paxton says routinely sends the abortion drug mifepristone and misoprostol to women in other states.

"The organization advertises abortion pills by mail and promises delivery to Texas within days," Paxton's office explained. "The lawsuit references a quote from Lynch in which she acknowledges that she and her staff “mail a lot [of abortion drugs] to Texas,” including Beaumont, Fulshear, Tomball, Houston, El Paso, and other major cities that she alludes to."

Paxton's lawsuit alleges that a man used the drugs to "secretly poison his girlfriend, causing the death of their unborn child, and sending the mother to the hospital."

Paxton is also taking legal action against two other abortion drug providers, Plan C and Coeytaux.