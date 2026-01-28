Job Fair at Southwest University Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Southwest University Park is holding a job fair Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The job fair is happening at the WestStar Club at the ballpark.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to apply for the following variety of part-time, seasonal, and event-based positions:

Guest Services

Cleaning Crew

Facilities Maintenance Technicians

Stadium Operations Assistants

Retail

Ushers

Ticket Takers

Cash Room Attendants

Parking Lot Attendants

Grounds Crew

Security

Game Day Entertainment Staff

Kids Playground Attendants

50/50 Raffle Sellers

Bat Boy/Clubhouse

Hiring managers ask that candidates be at least 16 years old and be able to pass a background check. Applicants should bring copies of their resumes, be ready for on-site interviews, and come dressed to impress.

The ballpark's official food and beverage provider, Professional Sports Catering LLC will also be hiring at the job fair. The following positions will be available: