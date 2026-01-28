Job Fair at Southwest University Park
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Southwest University Park is holding a job fair Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The job fair is happening at the WestStar Club at the ballpark.
Job seekers will have the opportunity to apply for the following variety of part-time, seasonal, and event-based positions:
- Guest Services
- Cleaning Crew
- Facilities Maintenance Technicians
- Stadium Operations Assistants
- Retail
- Ushers
- Ticket Takers
- Cash Room Attendants
- Parking Lot Attendants
- Grounds Crew
- Security
- Game Day Entertainment Staff
- Kids Playground Attendants
- 50/50 Raffle Sellers
- Bat Boy/Clubhouse
Hiring managers ask that candidates be at least 16 years old and be able to pass a background check. Applicants should bring copies of their resumes, be ready for on-site interviews, and come dressed to impress.
The ballpark's official food and beverage provider, Professional Sports Catering LLC will also be hiring at the job fair. The following positions will be available:
- Cooks
- Prep Cooks
- Cashiers
- Concessions Runners
- Restaurant Servers
- Restaurant Runners
- Banquet Servers
- Banquet Runners
- Bartenders