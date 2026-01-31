El Paso community comes together to support baby Jaylynn’s surgery

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- An El Paso family is turning to the community for support, organizing a parade to help raise money for their daughter’s upcoming surgery.

Jaylynn Rodriguez may look like a happy, healthy baby, but behind her bright eyes is a serious medical condition that has shaped her young life.

“I’m very blessed that people are coming together to help my little girl,” said her mother, Kaylyn Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said Jaylynn stopped breathing twice shortly after she was born and was immediately placed in the NICU, where she remained for two weeks. Doctors later discovered Jaylynn was born with a cleft palate an opening in the roof of the mouth that occurs when the palate does not fully fuse during pregnancy.

The condition caused severe feeding difficulties, Rodriguez said.

“She only gained one pound in four months,” Rodriguez said. “Within those four months, she also had reflux that caused her to choke. That journey within the first four months was very mentally heartbreaking.”

Because of Jaylynn’s medical needs, Rodriguez, a mother of two said she had to stop working to care for her daughter. Finding help was difficult, as many were afraid to take responsibility due to Jaylynn’s choking episodes.

“It was hard for them to watch her because of the choking,” Rodriguez said. “Nobody wanted to take that responsibility in their own hands.”

The challenges extended beyond home life, affecting Rodriguez’s education as well. Despite the stress, she said she is set to graduate next week.

“It was really hard,” she said. “Being able to graduate is unbelievable in this case because I didn’t think I was going to be able to continue school with all the stress and issues she was having at home.”

Jaylynn is scheduled to undergo surgery in April. The family said they are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

Rodriguez shared a message for other families facing difficult circumstances.

“I know people are going through harder things,” she said. “I just want them to know, don’t give up because you never know what the community could do for you.”

The fundraising parade is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. The location 10767 Ululani Drive Socorro, Texas 79927.

Donations are also being accepted through Cash App (@kayskraftsep), Zelle and Apple Pay (915-801-0530).