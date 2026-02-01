Local artists celebrate Black culture at International Museum of Art gallery

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The International Museum of Art and the El Paso Black Arts Association are celebrating Black History Month with their second annual Black Arts Gallery, spotlighting Black excellence, creativity and community through the work of local artists.

The exhibition features 125 pieces created by artists from the region, highlighting a wide range of styles, perspectives and stories rooted in Black culture and history. Organizers say the gallery is designed to be inclusive and welcoming to the entire community.

“There are people of all races here. It’s not just for Black people,” said Janace Walker, president and founder of the El Paso Black Arts Association.

Walker said the lack of representation she saw in local art spaces inspired her to help create a platform for Black artists.

Each piece in the gallery reflects aspects of Black history, identity and lived experience. For artist Christopher “Maxxwrld” Mack, his work is deeply personal.

“This is my homage. If it wasn’t for the Black women who raised me and showed me how to express myself and feel comfortable doing so, I wouldn’t be here,” Mack said.

Visitors said the exhibit resonates emotionally, particularly in its portrayal of Black women.

“They make you feel something — proud to be a Black woman in society,” one visitor said. “The colors, the hues, how everything mixes together on our brown skin — it looks amazing.”

Artist Towanda Chabikwa, who has used art to tell stories for as long as he can remember, said he hopes visitors leave with a deeper understanding of one another.

“Every person is a universe within themselves,” Chabikwa said. “Sometimes it takes time to grow, but in order to understand another person’s humanity, you have to ask what they’re bringing here.”

The Black Arts Gallery will be on display at the International Museum of Art through Feb. 22.