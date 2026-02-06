Uganda-based foundation brings mission, handcrafted goods to El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA)--A Uganda-based nonprofit is in El Paso this weekend for the African American Heritage Celebration, sharing handcrafted goods that help vulnerable girls return to school and rebuild their lives.

Rescue Women Foundation, supports girls and young women who are survivors of sexual abuse, many of whom became pregnant by men who were meant to protect them. Proceeds from the group’s handmade items including fans crafted with local Ugandan fabric go directly toward education and care.

Founder Miriam Kiwummulo has led the foundation for six years, guiding girls who arrive traumatized and without hope.

“We get these girls when they are totally hopeless, like they have lost all hope in life,” Kiwummulo said. “And it’s a journey.”

Rescue Women Foundation counsels the girls through pregnancy and childbirth, while reinforcing that their lives are not over.

“We counsel them until they give birth, and we let them know that it’s not the end of the world,” Kiwummulo said. “You can still make it in life.”

To raise money for school fees and basic needs, the girls learn income-generating skills such as crafting jewelry boxes and other handmade goods.

El Pasoan and co-founder of Mycelia Matters Aixarret Hernandez learned about Rescue Women while visiting Uganda. She said the foundation currently cares for 71 girls and 33 babies.

“She invited us to her organization, which is where we got to see and hear all the girls’ stories and hold the babies,” Hernandez said. “It was really hard to listen to their stories, but I really admire Miriam for uplifting the girls in such a way that they feel comfortable sharing such traumatic experiences.”

Hernandez said that despite having limited resources, people in Uganda were generous and eager to learn. In return, she taught them about mushroom farming as a sustainable source of income.

“Mushrooms are a super low-resource crop,” Hernandez said. “You don’t need a lot of water, and you can grow them off agricultural waste like banana leaves and banana husks. It gives women, children and farmers an opportunity to make an income.”

Kiwummulo said the work remains challenging, but the foundation remains committed.

“It is a hard journey, even for us as a foundation, to take care of these girls,” she said. “So we journey with them slowly. It’s a healing journey. It’s a healing process.”

The handcrafted items from the Rescue Women Foundation will be available for purchase at the El Paso Museum of History from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7.

For more information visit Rescue Women Foundation.