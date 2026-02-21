Homes For Our Troops to build specially-adapted home for injured Army veteran in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – A national nonprofit organization is set to build and donate a specially adapted custom home for an injured Army veteran in El Paso, giving him renewed independence and the ability to rebuild his life.

Homes For Our Troops hosted a community kickoff ceremony Saturday to mark the start of construction for Army Staff Sgt. Pascual Delgado.

Delgado joined the Army in 2003, inspired by the Sept. 11 attacks and deployed to Iraq twice. Within a year of completing his second deployment, he began experiencing vision loss and neurological issues that affected his mobility.

In 2014, after years of testing, he was diagnosed with service-connected multiple sclerosis, a condition attributed to frequent exposure to burn pits during his service in Iraq.

Today, Delgado shares a small home with his mother, who also serves as his caregiver. The layout makes it difficult for him to move from room to room safely.

A specially adapted custom home built by Homes For Our Troops will feature a single level, open layout, allowing Delgado to access every room in his wheelchair.

A roll-in shower will reduce the risk of slipping, and digital temperature controls in two HVAC zones will help him manage heat sensitivity related to his condition. The home will be mortgage-free.

“It allows them to have full access in their homes,” HFOT Executive Director Bill Ivey said. “Most homes are not built for someone in a wheelchair. Simple things like going from the car to the kitchen or doing laundry can become major obstacles.”

The organization has built more than 430 specially adapted homes in 46 states and currently has about 100 veterans in its program, Ivey said. Texas has received more homes (73) than any other state.

“El Paso has such a large veteran population, especially with Fort Bliss here,” Ivey said. “It takes money to buy land and build a house. We are not government-funded. It is really individual donors who make this possible.”

Ivey said the process from acceptance into the program to receiving a home typically takes between 18 and 36 months. Once construction begins, the build itself can take six to eight months.

Delgado, 44, said he joined the Army shortly after watching the Sept. 11 attacks unfold during a lunch break from his factory job.

“I saw 9/11 happen and I knew there was something bigger than me,” Delgado said. “I had two kids already, but I wanted to serve this country. I wanted to do something that mattered.”

After returning from Iraq, Delgado began suffering vision problems that eventually led to extensive medical testing, including MRIs and a spinal tap that confirmed his multiple sclerosis diagnosis. At one point, he experienced severe speech difficulties and required a scooter for mobility.

Through it all, Delgado said his family, especially his mother and brother, have been a constant source of support.

“It is an honor that I do not even have words to explain,”Delgado said of receiving the home. “It feels like somebody else deserves it more, but I am very grateful.”

He chose to remain in El Paso because of his deep family ties and the city’s strong military community.

He said he hopes his journey encourages others facing challenges.

"Keep your faith strong and keep fighting through it," Delgado said. "There are going to be obstacles, but you can overcome them."