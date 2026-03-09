Conference USA says no league action at this time after UTEP fan incident

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Conference USA officials say the league will not take action at this time following an incident involving a fan and players after the University of Texas at El Paso men’s basketball game against Jacksonville State.

The altercation happened Saturday after Jacksonville State defeated UTEP on a buzzer-beater by Mostapha El Moutaouakkil in the regular season finale.

Video from the game broadcast shows a fan in the stands grabbing a chair and shaking it toward Jacksonville State players and staff during the postgame handshake line while yelling toward the court.

Jax State players had to be restrained by staff members during the confrontation.

Conference USA said the situation remains under discussion with both schools but the league office will not discipline anyone at this time.

"It is our understanding that UTEP's athletic department is taking action with their respective fans. While we are engaged in continued discussions with both schools, there will not be any action taken by the league office at this time."

UTEP officials previously said the university was reviewing the incident, but has not yet responded to a request for an update Monday.

“We are going to review the video when we attain it,” UTEP athletic director Jim Senter said in a statement Saturday. “We will take appropriate action as needed.”

Jacksonville State officials told ESPN they would defer comment to Conference USA.

At one point, both teams were directed toward their locker rooms by staff members.

According to the game broadcast, exchanges between some UTEP fans and Jacksonville State players occurred throughout the game.