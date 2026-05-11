El Paso County could open request for proposals to manage Coliseum, sports tourism services

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – El Paso County commissioners are set to consider authorizing requests for proposals for management of the El Paso County Coliseum and sports tourism promotion services during Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting.

According to agenda documents, the county would authorize the Purchasing Agent to solicit proposals for the “management, operation, marketing, and administration” of the county-owned Coliseum.

The county said the goal is to “ensure continuity of operations while encouraging multiple qualified contractors with experience operating government-owned facilities as private contractors to submit responses.”

A separate agenda item would also authorize proposals for sports tourism promotion program services from firms, nonprofit corporations or private entities with experience managing government-sponsored sports tourism promotion or public facility-related economic development programs.

Both agenda items cite Texas Local Government Code Section 262.030, which governs the request for proposal process.

The agenda items come one week after public discussion surrounding the future management of the Coliseum and the role of the El Paso County Sports Commission, which currently manages the venue and sports tourism operations for the county.

As previously reported by ABC-7, the El Paso County Sports Commission submitted an unsolicited proposal after learning county officials had discussions with the University of Texas at El Paso about potentially managing the Coliseum.

During last week’s Commissioners Court meeting, El Paso County Sports Commission President Janet Vargas said the organization would invest $12 million of its own funds into the Coliseum as part of a proposed 30-year agreement.

El Paso Rhinos owner Cory Herman also said he would build a new ice rink connected to the events center and later construct a field house at his own expense.

Tony Rodriguez, director of events for the El Paso County Sports Commission, said the organization decided to submit the proposal after hearing repeated reports that UTEP was expected to take over management of the Coliseum.

“When you hear from one or two people, it’s different. When you hear the same thing from four people, it’s not a coincidence,” Rodriguez said at last week’s meeting.

Texas law requires counties using competitive proposals to provide fair and equal treatment to all offerors and publicly advertise the solicitation process.

The proposed agenda items state the Purchasing Department will request review of specifications by the Auditor’s Office and County Attorney’s Office before advertisements are published.on yet to discuss,” Assistant County Attorney Anna Schumacher said.

Texas law requires counties using competitive proposals to provide fair and equal treatment to all offerors and publicly advertise the solicitation process.

The proposed agenda items state the Purchasing Department will request review of specifications by the Auditor’s Office and County Attorney’s Office before advertisements are published.