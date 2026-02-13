2 dogs die, 2 firefighters injured in Las Cruces house fire

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces firefighters put out a house fire early Friday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on the 800 block of N Miranda Street.

The City of Las Cruces Public Safety said firefighters controlled the fire within 20 minutes. No people were inside the home, but crews found three dogs. Two died, and the third was returned to its owner.

Two firefighters were injured. One went to a local hospital for treatment and was later released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the city said.