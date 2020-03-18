El Paso’s Project Amistad has a new CEO

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas - Andrea Ramirez is moving up.

Ramirez served as Chief Operating Officer of Project Amistad. She is now working with outgoing Chief Executive Officer Xavier Banales to take over the top spot.

The organization helps the elderly, persons-at-risk and persons with disabilities lead rewarding lives. There are programs to assist with money management, mental health or family counseling, even transporting thousands of elderly residents and persons with disabilities to their medical destinations each week.

Ramirez appeared on ABC-7 at Four to talk about her new role as CEO of Project Amistad.