Skip to Content
El Paso

ABC-7 at 4: Bridging the Gap Variety Show

By
Updated
today at 7:26 PM
Published 7:02 PM

El Paso, Texas ( KVIA)-NMSU Black Programs and NMSU Student Success will celebrate excellence in education and the arts during the Black History Month Variety Show.

The theme is “Bridging the Gap,” the host will be DJ Black from Hot 103 FM. The show will feature performances by local artists from a variety of genres. 

There is something for everyone as this variety show will include spoken word, dance, and singers. The headliner is recording artist Billy Townes.

The event will be held on February 17th at 7 PM at the Corbett Center on the 3rd Floor of the Auditorium—the address is 1600 International Mall, Las Cruces, NM 8800.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
abc-7
entertainment
kvia
new mexico
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content