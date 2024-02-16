ABC-7 at 4: Bridging the Gap Variety Show

El Paso, Texas ( KVIA)-NMSU Black Programs and NMSU Student Success will celebrate excellence in education and the arts during the Black History Month Variety Show.

The theme is “Bridging the Gap,” the host will be DJ Black from Hot 103 FM. The show will feature performances by local artists from a variety of genres.

There is something for everyone as this variety show will include spoken word, dance, and singers. The headliner is recording artist Billy Townes.

The event will be held on February 17th at 7 PM at the Corbett Center on the 3rd Floor of the Auditorium—the address is 1600 International Mall, Las Cruces, NM 8800.