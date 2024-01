EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners, coming off two home game wins, have the first of two road games this Thursday night against Louisiana Tech, followed by a matchup with Sam Houston State on Saturday. ABC-7 Sports Director Adrian Ochoa sat down with head coach Joe Golding for a preview.

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer for ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.