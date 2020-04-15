Skip to Content
March 11, 2020 5:26 pm
New book dispels myths, focuses on history of Latinos in American football

EL PASO, Texas - A new book dispels the myth that baseball, boxing and soccer are the chosen and competent sports for Spanish-surnamed athletes. They also excel at football.

"Latinos in American Football: Pathbreakers on the Gridiron 1927 to the Present" is written by Texas Tech University history professor Jorge Iber and co-written by Mario Longoria. The book is available in bookstores and on Amazon. ABC-7's Mark Ross spoke with Professor Iber about the book.

Mark Ross

