NMSU falls to #16 Arizona, 12-2

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NM State lost 12-2 to #16 Arizona in midweek contest in seven innings on April 24 in Presley Askew Field.

The Aggies were only able to score two runs which came on a Keith Jones II home run.

Left-handed pitcher Connor Wylde made his second start on the mound for the Aggies and put up two solid innings only allowing one hit and struck two Wildcats.

Brady Baltus was the next arm up on the mound as he entered the game in the top of the third.

In the top of the third the Wildcats put up five runs to take an early lead over the Aggies.

With runners on first and second the Wildcats notched the first run of the game on an RBI double.

Arizona had two on the base paths, they then hit a three-run home run to go up four.

After back-to-back singles the Wildcats scored their fifth run of the ball game on an RBI single.

After a scoreless fourth, the Wildcats put up one more run on a fielder’s choice with a throwing error during an attempt to roll a double play.

Since there were runners on first and second, the runner on second managed to score on the error.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Aggies scored their two runs of the ballgame. Romeo Ballesteros led the inning off with a walk.

Jones was the next man up for the Aggies as he was able to homer to right field for his 15th home run of the season.

In the seventh, the Wildcats hit a three-run home run to put nine runs on the board.

After a two-run homer the Wildcats now had eleven runs in the ball game. With a runner on first Arizona hit an RBI double for their 12th and final run of the ball game.

The Aggies were unable to answer in the bottom of the seventh.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

Jones’ two-run homer gave him his 17th multi-RBI game of the season and advanced his hit-streak to a new season high 14 games.

Preston Godfrey went two for three in the ball game for his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

UP NEXT:

The Aggies head to Jacksonville, Ala. to play Jax State in a three-game series starting on Friday, April 26 and ending on Sunday, April 28.