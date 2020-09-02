Better Business Bureau begins ‘Buy El Paso’ campaign

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas -- When you 'Buy El Paso,' you 'Heart El Paso.'

That's the central message of the Better Business Bureau Paso del Norte's new "Buy El Paso" campaign. The bilingual, multiplatform campaign will demonstrate the ripple impact of supporting local businesses. It's an empowering way for each of us help our economy recover from the economic downturn caused by Covid-19.

"Local businesses are taking care of us, let's take care of them," said Marybeth Stevens, president of Better Business Bureau Paso del Norte. "Dozens of local businesses have taken the city of El Paso's 'Pledge to Safety' to take additional measures to keep their employees and customers safe. By patronizing these businesses whenever we can, we're showing them how much we appreciate their investments in our safety and our community."

Businesses ranging from local gift shops to auto repair shops to restaurants, and dozens of others have taken the 'Pledge to Safety.' Before placing an order online or visiting a national big box store, see if one of these local businesses offers what you're looking for. You can also be confident that they've promised to play by the rules to ensure our community's safety.

Everything you buy locally has a ripple effect — not just on businesses, but on our friends and neighbors. Imagine the waves we can make across our local economy if we all commit to 'Buy El Paso' whenever we can.

"While El Pasoans will see the campaign, they can also be a part of it," Stevens said. "Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for information on limited edition t-shirt giveaways, social media badges and other ways to show your support. You can also sign up for email updates on featured businesses."

For more information on the campaign, including a list of participating local businesses, visit BuyEP.org. Buy El Paso is brought to you by BBB Paso del Norte using federal CARES Act funds allocated by the City of El Paso.