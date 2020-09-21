El Paso organization to host naturalization workshop online this Saturday

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas - The Immigration Initiative will host a free naturalization workshop this Saturday, September 26th, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. via Zoom. The organization is resuming its naturalization workshops after the outbreak of the pandemic forced it to suspend them. This will be the first virtual naturalization workshop that the organization offers.

With the help of 30 volunteers and two immigration attorneys, the organization will be able to help 60 residents with the N-400, Application for Naturalization.

"The pandemic forced us to cancel our March Naturalization Workshop. Although we cannot resume in-person workshops at this point, we believe that it is very important to transition to virtual workshops. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will increase the costs for naturalization by approximately 65% on October 2nd, 2020. With this workshop, we hope to help those residents who have already had to stretch their paychecks these past few months," said Luis Hinojos, President.

The Immigration Initiative encourages any resident who is pursuing citizenship to register for the workshop by visiting tiny.cc/915. In the registration, residents will find a chart to determine whether they are eligible for naturalization along with a list of documents to have ready.