El Paso Community College hosts virtual Literary Fiesta

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --El Paso Community College (EPCC) is hosting its 12th annual Literary Fiesta. This year's gathering will be anything but typical, as events move online to limit exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Events kick off October 2 at 7:30 p.m. and continue Saturday October 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Everything is free and will be streamed live. Anyone can register at this link.

EPCC representative Lorely Ambriz spoke with ABC-7 at Noon and said the virtual festival has allowed EPCC to invite authors who are not based in El Paso. Local authors will also take part in conversations surrounding art and the Borderland.

Sessions will also be available for those interested in beginning a career in the publishing industry. Literary awards will also be handed out.

You can watch the full conversation on ABC-7 at Noon in the media module above.