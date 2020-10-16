Global Handwashing Day; El Paso infectious disease expert urges community to take hand hygiene seriously

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- October 15 is Global Handwashing Day. The day brings attention the necessity of hand hygiene for physical health.

"We know that the hands are where bacteria can stay for long time periods, and viruses," said Dr. Armando Meza, an infectious disease specialist with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso.

Hand hygiene has been stressed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is important to protect the body against other viruses as well.

