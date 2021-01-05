El Paso company offers free English language instruction to high school students

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Remote learning can be even more difficult for students who struggle with language barriers. Language acquisition company ESL International wants to help.

The company is providing free English language instruction and support to high school students. Instruction will begin January 18 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Parents are invited to attend as well. Instruction will take place online via Zoom.

Company representatives say the goal is to prevent students from falling behind in school due to an inability to communicate effectively in English.

You can register by calling (915) 300-0239.