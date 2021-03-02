‘Enjoy theater in a way that we’ve never been able to before’; UTEP hosts next virtual production

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso Department of Theatre and Dance is presenting its next virtual production, "Love Song," written by John Kolvenbach and directed by senior student Sarah Curtis.

"What's great about this for audiences is you can be on your couch with your family, maybe get a drink and enjoy theater that way, in a way that we've never been able to before," Curtis said.

The production will take place March 10 through March 13 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. The production will take place on Zoom. The meeting ID is 881 8875 9032. The passcode is LoveSong21.