‘Colorectal cancer screening definitely saves people’s lives’; El Paso researcher offers tips during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

"Colorectal cancer screening definitely saves people's lives," said Rebekah A. Salaiz, Colorectal Cancer Director of Research at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

The CDC warns millions of people in the United States are not being screened as recommended.

"There is up to a 90% survival rate if cancer is found and treated early," Salaiz said.

