Body found in very remote area along Eagle Mountain in Hudspeth County

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas -- Hudspeth County Sheriff's deputies were in the process Friday of recovering a body found by a rancher in a very remote area about 40 miles southeast of Sierra Blanca near the Mexico border.

Sheriff Arvin West told ABC-7 the body was discovered along part of Eagle Mountain, close to the river. The remote location meant it would take hours to remove the body, he said.

West said the area where the body was located is known for both human trafficking and drug trafficking by cartels, and indicated there was a 99% chance the deceased was a migrant. However, he said until the body was brought down from the mountain and examined, it was too early to say whether the death was the result of foul play or natural causes.

The sheriff said this was the 23rd body recovery his deputies have made in that area this year. He noted his agency has been "inundated" with body discoveries this year; typically they only deal with 6 or 7 a year.