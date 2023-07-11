Environmental Services Department Hosts Job Fair

The City of El Paso Environmental Services Department is hiring for entry-level and other positions.

Anyone interested in joining the City is invited to a Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at 7968 San Paulo Drive.

Job seekers should be prepared for the on-the-spot interviews. A team of human resources professionals will be on hand to assist applicants with filling out applications. Interested individuals can save time in the job application process by applying online at https://tinyurl.com/YourJobYourFuture before heading out to the job fair.

The City of El Paso is an equal opportunity employer and is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to qualifying new hires, $500 at the beginning of their employment and $500 after passing the City’s six-month probation period. Some jobs even offer a temporary incentive of $2 more per hour.

In addition to salary and sign-on incentives, the City offers competitive benefits including healthcare benefits, pension options, free wellness clinic screenings, tuition assistance programs, and wellness incentive programs.

For job fair information, (915) 212-6000.