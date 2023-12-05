El Paso Chamber announces new additions to Foundation and Community Advisory Boards
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chamber announced ten total new additions to its Foundation and Community Advisory Boards Monday.
According to the chamber, there are five new members of its Foundation Board, and two new members of the Community Advisory Board.
All new additions are listed below:
Foundation Board Additions
- Dr. Patricia Delgado - The Bridgify Group, Chief Executive Officer and Founder
- Michael Guerra - Guerra Investment Advisors, Director of Business Development
- Andrea Ramirez – Amistad, Chief Executive Officer
- Dr. Andrea Tawney – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, Vice President of Institutional Advancement
- Secret Fenton Wherrett - El Paso Inc., Publisher
Community Advisory Board Additions
- Jessica Herrera - Mycotoo Inc., Director of Business Development
- Bea Santana-Gaskins - Call Me ABLE, Chief Executive Officer and Founder