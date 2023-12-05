El Paso Chamber announces new additions to Foundation and Community Advisory Boards

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chamber announced ten total new additions to its Foundation and Community Advisory Boards Monday.

According to the chamber, there are five new members of its Foundation Board, and two new members of the Community Advisory Board.

All new additions are listed below:

Foundation Board Additions

Dr. Patricia Delgado - The Bridgify Group, Chief Executive Officer and Founder

Michael Guerra - Guerra Investment Advisors, Director of Business Development

Andrea Ramirez – Amistad, Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Andrea Tawney – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, Vice President of Institutional Advancement

Secret Fenton Wherrett - El Paso Inc., Publisher

Community Advisory Board Additions