Opportunity Center for the Homeless celebrates 30 years in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is celebrating 30 years in El Paso.

The Opportunity Center is the largest network of emergency shelters, transitional, and permanent housing for the homeless community.

The Opportunity Center is hosting an event that's open to the public on Friday, April 26th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1208 Myrtle Avenue in Central El Paso.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar will be in attendance at 9:30 a.m. to deliver a special recognition.

The community will have the chance to meet the founders, talk with staff, and explore the facilities through guided tours to see the kind of work The Opportunity Center does for the community.