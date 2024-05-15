Class of 2024 Commencement Hosted at the Pan American Center 

El Paso, TX (KVIA)—The Class of 2024 will participate in commencement ceremonies May 23-25 at the Pan American Center, 1810 E. University Avenue, on the campus of New Mexico State University. This is the first time since 2019 that all six Las Cruces Public Schools high schools have hosted graduations at the Pan Am.

Attendees will be required to follow NMSU's clear bag policy, which means no bags that do not align with the policy will be allowed inside the venue. Approved bags include clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12 inches wide by six inches deep and 12 inches high. Small clutch bags and soft, flexible seat cushions are allowed.

Confetti, noisemakers, large posters, "fat head" photos that might impede others' views, and balloons are prohibited.

The schedule for each commencement is as follows:

Thursday, May 23, 9 a.m.

Arrowhead Park Early College High School

Thursday, May 23, 6 p.m.

Organ Mountain High School

Friday, May 24, 9 a.m.

Rio Grande Preparatory Institute

Friday, May 24, 6 p.m.

Las Cruces High School

Saturday, May 25, 9 a.m.

Mayfield High School

Saturday, May 25, 6 p.m.

Centennial High School

Thursday, there will be an early release at Organ Mountain High School. On Friday, all classes at Las Cruces High School will be released early, and there will be no school for Rio Grande Prep so that staff can attend commencement.

Guests are asked to use the northeast and southeast entrances to Pan Am. The east and west entrances will be closed. Doors will open to attendees one hour before each ceremony.

All commencement ceremonies will have Spanish translations available and an American Sign Language interpreter. All ceremonies will be live-streamed at www.lcps.tv for those who cannot attend.