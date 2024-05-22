Casa de los Abuelitos set to transform elderly and homeless population

El Paso, TX (KVIA)— Casa de los Abuelitos is working to transform the lives of El Paso’s elderly and frail homeless male population. This innovative facility will offer 31 beds, providing transitional and permanent housing options. The facility will feature ADA-compliant showers and restrooms, a kitchen/dining area, office space, a laundry room, and more. This soft groundbreaking ceremony marks a significant step in enhancing their quality of life. Breaking Ground for a New Construction Project will occur Wednesday, May 22, at 12:30 p.m. at 150 Brown Street, El Paso, Texas 79901.

